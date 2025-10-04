Triad Wealth Partners LLC Has $334,000 Stock Position in Linde PLC $LIN

Triad Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Linde by 445.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth $52,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $466.73 on Friday. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $408.65 and a 12 month high of $487.49. The company has a market cap of $218.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $474.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $519.63.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

