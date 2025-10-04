Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.4125.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Offerpad Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $1.00 to $1.15 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th.
OPAD stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. Offerpad Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $6.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.34.
Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). Offerpad Solutions had a negative return on equity of 132.77% and a negative net margin of 8.08%.The business had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.91 million. Offerpad Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Offerpad Solutions will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.
