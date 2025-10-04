Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.1429.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QNCX shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Quince Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Quince Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Quince Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Quince Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised Quince Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th.

Quince Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QNCX opened at $1.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $88.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.07. Quince Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 5.00.

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quince Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Quince Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Quince Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Quince Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quince Therapeutics by 48.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quince Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quince Therapeutics by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 128,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Quince Therapeutics Company Profile

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene.

