United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target Raised to $42.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $24.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.96. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $41.19.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 11,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $411,538.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 89,544 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,798.64. This represents a 11.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth $225,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 2.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 76,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 23.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 8.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 206,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 16,325 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

