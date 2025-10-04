Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.75.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, September 27th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Trevi Therapeutics
Institutional Trading of Trevi Therapeutics
Trevi Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3%
Shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 0.74.
Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.
Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trevi Therapeutics
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- After Trump Deal, Can Meta Stock Withstand TikTok’s Onslaught?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Alphabet: After Its Best Quarter in Decades, Is It Time to Buy?
- Trading Halts Explained
- Forget Airlines—These Trucking Stocks Are Shifting Into High Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.