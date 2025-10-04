Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TITN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Saturday, September 27th.

Titan Machinery Stock Up 2.7%

TITN opened at $16.57 on Friday. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.76. The company has a market capitalization of $387.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $546.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.80 million. Titan Machinery has set its FY 2026 guidance at -2.000–1.500 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 352.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 6,432.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 11,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

