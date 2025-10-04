Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 447 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,611 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Kennebec Savings Bank raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 6,379 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 53,624 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,455 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $236.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.59. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $140.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. UBS Group set a $253.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.54.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

