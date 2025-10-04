Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $793,000 Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.3% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 111,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,245,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $620,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $37,000. Capital CS Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the second quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 235,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,730,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 60,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after buying an additional 17,152 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,840. This represents a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,591.06. This trade represents a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.16.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $86.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $145.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.