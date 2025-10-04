Ryan Mcinerney Sells 10,485 Shares of Visa (NYSE:V) Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $3,589,015.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,815.10. This trade represents a 95.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Visa Trading Up 1.1%

Visa stock opened at $349.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $343.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $641.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.24 and a 12 month high of $375.51.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 target price (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on V

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Visa by 5.1% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 33,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.2% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 7.4% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 39.6% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,004 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $4,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.