Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT stock opened at $295.95 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.64 and a 52-week high of $297.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

