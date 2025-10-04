Insider Buying: NRW (ASX:NWH) Insider Acquires 862,167 Shares of Stock

NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH – Get Free Report) insider Julian Pemberton bought 862,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$4.63 per share, for a total transaction of A$3,991,833.21.

NRW Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.87.

NRW Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This is a positive change from NRW’s previous Final dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 249.0%. NRW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

About NRW

NRW Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides diversified contract services to the resources and infrastructure sectors in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Civil; Mining; and Minerals, Energy & Technologies. The Civil segment delivers private and public civil infrastructure, mine development, bulk earthworks, and commercial and residential subdivision projects.

