Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Sells $8,187,850.00 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $8,187,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 6,888,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,559,624.07. This represents a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 22nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total value of $9,073,900.00.

On Monday, September 15th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.98, for a total value of $9,018,900.00.

On Monday, September 8th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $8,041,550.00.

On Friday, August 1st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $5,891,600.00.

On Monday, July 28th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $5,819,000.00.

On Monday, July 21st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $5,309,700.00.

On Monday, July 14th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $5,419,150.00.

On Monday, July 7th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $5,056,700.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 3.8%

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $143.87 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $176.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 214.73 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.21 and its 200 day moving average is $88.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Credo Technology Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CRDO. TD Cowen began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. William Blair began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 target price on Credo Technology Group in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 69.2% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

