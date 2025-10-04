Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stake in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 5.2% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 1,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE URI opened at $982.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $927.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $772.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $525.91 and a 52 week high of $997.50. The company has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.73.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.11%.The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on United Rentals from $1,000.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Redburn Atlantic cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 13th. BNP Paribas Exane raised United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $780.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $941.00.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

