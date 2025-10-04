Tomer Bar-Zeev Sells 250,000 Shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $9,957,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,548,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,662,655.18. This represents a 13.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tomer Bar-Zeev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 15th, Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $6,847,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $5,662,500.00.

On Monday, August 4th, Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 50,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $1,659,000.00.

On Friday, August 1st, Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 50,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $1,577,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 50,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $1,648,500.00.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $37.85 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $46.94. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.05.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $440.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of U. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth about $494,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 3,279.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 55,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 53,647 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Unity Software by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 316,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on U shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.50 to $40.80 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.05.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

