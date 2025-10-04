NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Director Sells $19,441,568.08 in Stock

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) Director Corp Fluor sold 532,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $19,441,568.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,424,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,054,632.56. This trade represents a 13.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Corp Fluor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 30th, Corp Fluor sold 909,055 shares of NuScale Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $33,380,499.60.

On Monday, September 29th, Corp Fluor sold 697,210 shares of NuScale Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $27,156,329.50.

On Friday, September 26th, Corp Fluor sold 588,720 shares of NuScale Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $22,353,698.40.

On Thursday, September 25th, Corp Fluor sold 965,049 shares of NuScale Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $36,353,395.83.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Corp Fluor sold 773,921 shares of NuScale Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $31,336,061.29.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Corp Fluor sold 981,688 shares of NuScale Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $41,908,260.72.

On Monday, September 22nd, Corp Fluor sold 1,213,069 shares of NuScale Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.84, for a total transaction of $54,394,013.96.

On Friday, September 19th, Corp Fluor sold 2,372,563 shares of NuScale Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $104,369,046.37.

On Thursday, September 18th, Corp Fluor sold 1,193,504 shares of NuScale Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $46,486,980.80.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Corp Fluor sold 577,046 shares of NuScale Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $20,773,656.00.

NuScale Power Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of SMR stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of -33.64 and a beta of 2.02. NuScale Power Corporation has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $53.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.49 million. NuScale Power had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 221.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SMR shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Northland Capmk raised shares of NuScale Power to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMR. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in NuScale Power by 21.3% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in NuScale Power by 1.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in NuScale Power by 14.8% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in NuScale Power by 45.2% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in NuScale Power by 84.5% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

