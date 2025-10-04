Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Silicom in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

NASDAQ SILC opened at $17.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.46. Silicom has a 52-week low of $12.29 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $98.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Silicom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 92,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 12,662 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 113,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 393,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for servers, server-based systems, and communications devices. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

