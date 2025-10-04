Insider Selling: MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Major Shareholder Sells 6,494,151 Shares of Stock

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bihua Chen sold 6,494,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $46,822,828.71. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,420,000. The trade was a 76.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bihua Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, September 30th, Bihua Chen sold 5,827 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $40,555.92.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

MLTX opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.65, a quick ratio of 16.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.05. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $541.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.14). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MLTX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, September 29th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $80.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $74,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 114.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 81.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.