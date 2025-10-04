CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KMX. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of CarMax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $92.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $46.42 on Friday. CarMax has a twelve month low of $42.75 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.39). CarMax had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 1.98%.The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the second quarter valued at about $208,144,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 195.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,457,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,996 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1,410.5% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,028,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,408 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in CarMax by 795.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,846,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 626.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,364,000 after purchasing an additional 778,652 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

