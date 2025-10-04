Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Friday, September 5th. National Bank Financial raised Pan American Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE:PAAS opened at $39.07 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.80%.The firm had revenue of $811.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

