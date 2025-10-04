Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Rocket Companies from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a $16.00 price target on Rocket Companies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

Rocket Companies Trading Down 3.2%

Rocket Companies stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.74, a quick ratio of 18.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.14. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $22.56. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.60 and a beta of 2.23.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 0.01%.The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Rocket Companies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Capital Inc. increased its position in Rocket Companies by 287.2% during the second quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in Rocket Companies by 2,044.8% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Rocket Companies by 312.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Rocket Companies by 302.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Rocket Companies by 251.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

