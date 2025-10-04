Wall Street Zen Downgrades Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) to Sell

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TH. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

TH stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $789.26 million, a P/E ratio of 79.10 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51. Target Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 3.58%.The company had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.43 million. Target Hospitality has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Hospitality will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Troy C. Schrenk sold 49,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $423,371.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 174,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,664.74. This represents a 22.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heidi Diane Lewis sold 12,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $106,749.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 172,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,844.58. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 446,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 166,815 shares during the period. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,872,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.