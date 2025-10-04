ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

MT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.45.

MT opened at $38.38 on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.63.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 4.11%.The business had revenue of $15.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,448 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at $3,778,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at $1,647,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 23,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

