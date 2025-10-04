Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wolfe Research raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.89.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

Shares of BNL stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.00. Broadstone Net Lease has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $18.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 223.08%.

Institutional Trading of Broadstone Net Lease

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter worth about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 80.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth about $115,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 885.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter worth about $127,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadstone Net Lease

(Get Free Report)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.