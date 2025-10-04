ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Logitech International S.A. $LOGI

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. decreased its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 4.2% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 1.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Logitech International

In related news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total value of $555,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 62,437 shares in the company, valued at $6,932,380.11. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Logitech International Stock Up 0.3%

Logitech International stock opened at $112.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.90. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $64.73 and a fifty-two week high of $114.12.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Logitech International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Logitech International from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Featured Articles

