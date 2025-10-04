ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Sells 3,731 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. decreased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 726,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 38,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $983,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 83,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,500.02. The trade was a 32.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maeve C. Culloty sold 3,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $93,898.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 543,738 shares of company stock valued at $12,922,932. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $24.43 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

