ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Has $4.91 Million Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 116.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $201.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.82. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $169.01 and a 52-week high of $234.35. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 32.48%.The firm had revenue of $665.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-10.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $229.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.42.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

