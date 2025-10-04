Short Interest in Agape ATP Corporation (NASDAQ:ATPC) Drops By 68.6%

Agape ATP Corporation (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the August 31st total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Agape ATP in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Agape ATP presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Agape ATP Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of ATPC opened at $1.17 on Friday. Agape ATP has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of -0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49.

Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Agape ATP had a negative net margin of 183.13% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%.

Agape ATP Company Profile

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. It offers four series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, BEAUNIQUE, and E.A.T.S. names.

