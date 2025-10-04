Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BACQ) Short Interest Update

Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BACQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the August 31st total of 19,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:BACQ opened at $10.44 on Friday. Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth approximately $25,674,000. Continental General Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $20,020,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I by 22.2% during the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,195,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I by 121.3% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,211,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after buying an additional 663,884 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I by 408.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,106,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,072,000 after buying an additional 888,474 shares during the period.

BACQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded by Andrew Stephen Gundlach and Michel Combes on June 24, 2024 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

