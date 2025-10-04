Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 83.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 786 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 18.3% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,548 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas raised its position in Walmart by 6.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 5,034 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $2,997,000. Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Walmart by 76.0% during the second quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, EWA LLC raised its position in Walmart by 3.9% during the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 8,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $403,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,052,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,255,856.80. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total transaction of $1,248,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 932,313 shares in the company, valued at $88,700,258.82. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,232 shares of company stock worth $15,083,877. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $102.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.98 and a 12-month high of $106.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

