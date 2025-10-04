ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Has $5.25 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,109,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,367,427,000 after buying an additional 483,918 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,098,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,267,000 after acquiring an additional 53,326 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,954,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $307,504,000 after acquiring an additional 27,355 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,940,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,286,000 after acquiring an additional 430,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,700,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,559,000 after purchasing an additional 23,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,176 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $1,074,964.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,413,371.40. The trade was a 6.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 12,220 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $1,811,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,195 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,137 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $150.61 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.13 and a 1-year high of $163.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.05 and its 200-day moving average is $147.28.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.11%.The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $164.00 target price (down from $167.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Redburn Atlantic raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.32.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

