Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW) Short Interest Update

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 700 shares, a decline of 68.2% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 188,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Arqit Quantum Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:ARQQW opened at $1.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29. Arqit Quantum has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $4.44.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

