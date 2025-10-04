Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2025

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQWGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 700 shares, a decline of 68.2% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 188,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Arqit Quantum Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:ARQQW opened at $1.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29. Arqit Quantum has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $4.44.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.