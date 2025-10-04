Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BDRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,500 shares, a growth of 214.0% from the August 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
A number of research firms have issued reports on BDRX. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Biodexa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.
