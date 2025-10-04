Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,300 shares, an increase of 210.0% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 102,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BHFAO opened at $16.28 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.89.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

