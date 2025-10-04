Tractor Supply Company $TSCO Shares Sold by ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. decreased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 14,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 66,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Tractor Supply by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $55.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tractor Supply Company has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.87. The firm has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 7.18%.The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.93 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.10%.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $5,756,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,051,851.40. The trade was a 65.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 35,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $2,006,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 74,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,880. This trade represents a 32.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,984,912 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $70.00 price target on Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.15.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

