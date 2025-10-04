ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Grows Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 38.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $114.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $173,533.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,200.55. This trade represents a 16.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $123.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.06. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $129.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.65.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

