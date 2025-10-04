ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Boosts Position in Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Atmos Energy by 141.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 50.0% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 379.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATO opened at $170.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $136.05 and a 12 month high of $171.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.01.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.05%.The firm had revenue of $838.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Saturday, September 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price target (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective (up from $146.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.50.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

