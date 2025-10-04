ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Sells 945 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the first quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $122.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $121.02 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.73.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.