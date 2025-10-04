Head to Head Comparison: Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) vs. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel (NYSE:ELPC)

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dominion Energy and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominion Energy 1 6 1 0 2.00 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dominion Energy presently has a consensus price target of $60.33, indicating a potential downside of 2.01%. Given Dominion Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dominion Energy is more favorable than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Dominion Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Dominion Energy pays out 92.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel pays out 45.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Dominion Energy and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dominion Energy $15.23 billion 3.45 $2.12 billion $2.90 21.23 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel $4.20 billion 2.25 $759.71 million $0.71 12.44

Dominion Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dominion Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Dominion Energy has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dominion Energy and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominion Energy 16.45% 9.68% 2.69% Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.0% of Dominion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Dominion Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dominion Energy beats Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. The Dominion Energy South Carolina segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 0.8 million customers in the central, southern, and southwestern portions of South Carolina; and distributes natural gas to approximately 0.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in South Carolina. The Contracted Energy segment is involved in the nonregulated long-term contracted renewable electric generation and renewable natural gas facility. As of December 31, 2023, the company's portfolio of assets included approximately 29.5 gigawatt of electric generating capacity; 10,600 miles of electric transmission lines; 79,300 miles of electric distribution lines; and 94,800 miles of gas distribution mains and related service facilities. The company was formerly known as Dominion Resources, Inc. Dominion Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments. It is also involved in the piped natural gas distribution. The company operates hydroelectric, wind, and thermoelectric plants; and owns and operates transmission and distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in municipalities in the State of Paraná and in the municipality of Porto União in the State of Santa Catarina. Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

