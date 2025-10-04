National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) vs. Generation Next Franchise Brands (OTCMKTS:VEND) Head to Head Review

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) and Generation Next Franchise Brands (OTCMKTS:VEND – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.5% of National CineMedia shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of National CineMedia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of Generation Next Franchise Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for National CineMedia and Generation Next Franchise Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National CineMedia 1 3 3 0 2.29 Generation Next Franchise Brands 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

National CineMedia currently has a consensus target price of $6.90, indicating a potential upside of 55.76%. Given National CineMedia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe National CineMedia is more favorable than Generation Next Franchise Brands.

This table compares National CineMedia and Generation Next Franchise Brands”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National CineMedia $240.80 million 1.72 -$22.30 million ($0.21) -21.10 Generation Next Franchise Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Generation Next Franchise Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than National CineMedia.

Profitability

This table compares National CineMedia and Generation Next Franchise Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National CineMedia -8.62% -3.51% -2.58% Generation Next Franchise Brands N/A N/A N/A

Summary

National CineMedia beats Generation Next Franchise Brands on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc., through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies. The company also sells online and mobile advertising through its Noovie Audience Accelerator product across a suite of Noovie digital properties, such as Name That Movie and Noovie Trivia app to reach entertainment audiences beyond the theater. It offers its services to third-party theater circuits under long-term network affiliate agreements. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

About Generation Next Franchise Brands

Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc. engages in the development and operation of retail platforms and related technology through franchise, licensing, wholesale, and corporate-owned business models. It operates through the following segments: Reis & Irvy’s; Print Mates, Inc.; and 19 Degrees, Inc. The Reis & Irvy’s, Inc. segment represents the sale of frozen yogurt and ice cream robots, franchise fees, royalties, location fees, and product rebates. The Print Mates, Inc. offers instant printing of photographs from touchscreen kiosks. The 19 Degrees, Inc. acts as a management company for 19 Degrees Corporate Service, LLC. The company was founded by Nicholas Yates on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

