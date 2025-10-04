American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AXL. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

AXL stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.85 million, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. American Axle & Manufacturing has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 356,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 52,751 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $890,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

