ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Decreases Stake in Wabtec $WAB

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. reduced its holdings in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wabtec by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wabtec during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Finally, Covea Finance raised its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 115,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $340,954.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,586,965.53. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,369 shares of company stock worth $1,042,586. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $200.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Wabtec has a 52-week low of $151.81 and a 52-week high of $216.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.03.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 10.92%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.550-9.150 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is 14.93%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WAB shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.88.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

