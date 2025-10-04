Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) versus General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Head-To-Head Survey

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) and General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Materials and General Enterprise Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Materials 19.81% 31.21% 14.30% General Enterprise Ventures -1,377.37% -632.45% -279.04%

Risk and Volatility

Eagle Materials has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Enterprise Ventures has a beta of 6.12, indicating that its stock price is 512% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Materials $2.26 billion 3.37 $463.42 million $13.58 17.27 General Enterprise Ventures $810,000.00 139.51 -$6.88 million ($2.94) -2.19

This table compares Eagle Materials and General Enterprise Ventures”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Eagle Materials has higher revenue and earnings than General Enterprise Ventures. General Enterprise Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Eagle Materials and General Enterprise Ventures, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Materials 0 7 3 0 2.30 General Enterprise Ventures 0 0 0 0 0.00

Eagle Materials currently has a consensus target price of $254.78, suggesting a potential upside of 8.64%. Given Eagle Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Eagle Materials is more favorable than General Enterprise Ventures.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.1% of Eagle Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Eagle Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eagle Materials beats General Enterprise Ventures on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel. Its products are used in commercial and residential construction; public construction projects to build, expand, and repair roads and highways; and repair and remodel activities. The company was formerly known as Centex Construction Products, Inc. and changed its name to Eagle Materials, Inc. in January 2004. Eagle Materials Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About General Enterprise Ventures

(Get Free Report)

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc., engages in installing large home and facility proactive wildfire prevention systems. It offers CitroTech products for the prevention and spread of wildfires, as well as lumber treatments for fire prevention. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. in October 2021. General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.