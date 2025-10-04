Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $329.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.94.

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE:CVNA opened at $376.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 3.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.02. Carvana has a twelve month low of $148.25 and a twelve month high of $413.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. Carvana had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Carvana will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 93,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.16, for a total value of $36,805,084.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,915.84. The trade was a 93.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.36, for a total value of $35,236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,237,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,768,591,236.56. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,307,066 shares of company stock valued at $827,792,454. 17.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Carvana by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

