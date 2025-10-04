Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Equinix from $1,050.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Equinix from $1,069.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equinix from $935.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Equinix to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $960.65.

Get Equinix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EQIX

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX opened at $778.74 on Friday. Equinix has a 52-week low of $701.41 and a 52-week high of $994.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a PE ratio of 76.27, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $782.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $814.49.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 11.11%.The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.22 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total transaction of $311,528.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,139.58. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total value of $58,612.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,935,708. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Equinix by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Equinix by 29.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 21.0% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 30.2% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Equinix by 5.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.