Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.6667.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Entrada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Entrada Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entrada Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

In other Entrada Therapeutics news, Director Kush Parmar sold 27,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,093,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,199,847.50. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 6,935 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $52,012.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,093,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,199,847.50. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $405,000. 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

Entrada Therapeutics stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.13. Entrada Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of -0.11.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.18). Entrada Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Entrada Therapeutics will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Featured Stories

