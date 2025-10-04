ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.00.

ICUI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $187.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Saturday, September 27th.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICUI

ICU Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $122.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -80.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.00. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $196.26.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.66. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $543.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. ICU Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-7.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain bought 21,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.84 per share, with a total value of $2,474,468.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 130,149 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,013.16. This represents a 20.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David C. Greenberg acquired 1,200 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.42 per share, for a total transaction of $151,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,303.20. This trade represents a 17.75% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ICU Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICU Medical

(Get Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.