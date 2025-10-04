IDT (NYSE:IDT) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IDT (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of IDT in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDT has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get IDT alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IDT

IDT Trading Down 0.4%

IDT opened at $49.69 on Friday. IDT has a 1-year low of $37.98 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.02.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.15). IDT had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.00 million.

IDT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. IDT’s payout ratio is 7.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IDT during the first quarter worth about $57,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in IDT by 700.0% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in IDT in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in IDT in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new stake in IDT in the second quarter worth about $217,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.