Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on SAFRY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Safran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Safran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st.

Safran Stock Down 0.2%

About Safran

Shares of SAFRY stock opened at $88.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.18 and its 200 day moving average is $75.87. Safran has a 12 month low of $53.38 and a 12 month high of $89.84.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts.

