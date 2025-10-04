Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BTU. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BTU

Peabody Energy Trading Up 9.5%

NYSE BTU opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.67. Peabody Energy has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $32.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.67.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The coal producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $890.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.27 million. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Peabody Energy will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 29.13%.

Institutional Trading of Peabody Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 17.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 79.4% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,201 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 225.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 245,878 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 170,328 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 10.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 323.7% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 125,577 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 95,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.