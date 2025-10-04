Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Minds Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Bright Minds Biosciences Stock Down 4.9%

DRUG opened at $53.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $374.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.27 and a beta of -6.17. Bright Minds Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $79.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.80.

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Minds Biosciences will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bright Minds Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRUG. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences by 376.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after buying an additional 152,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $802,000. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Minds Biosciences Company Profile

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry; and BMB-101 which completes phase 1 trial for undisclosed seizure disorder.

